Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Neogen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Stock Down 6.8 %

NEOG stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

