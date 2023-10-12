Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.81. 1,206,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,192. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

