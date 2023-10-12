Capital Management Corp VA Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 310,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,204. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.