Capital Management Corp VA Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 310,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,204. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
