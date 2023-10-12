Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.35% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

