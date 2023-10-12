Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.