Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 2.10% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,698. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

