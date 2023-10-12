Capital Management Corp VA Has $7.62 Million Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,445 shares during the quarter. Mastech Digital comprises about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.07% of Mastech Digital worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,827. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MHH
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.