Capital Management Corp VA Has $6.94 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $17,350,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 664,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,233. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.