Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

