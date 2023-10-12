Capital Management Corp VA Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392,266 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:GHL remained flat at $14.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 151,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

