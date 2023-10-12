Capital Management Corp VA Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,865 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 1,779,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

