Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,025. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

