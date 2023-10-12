Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund makes up approximately 2.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

