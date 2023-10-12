Capital Management Corp VA Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,466 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust makes up 4.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $22,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 171,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,825. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

