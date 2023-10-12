Capital Management Corp VA Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

