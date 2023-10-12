Next Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 144,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,535. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $621.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 468.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

