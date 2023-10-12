Next Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

SPMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

