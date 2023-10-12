Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.23. 157,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,670. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

