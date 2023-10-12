Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

