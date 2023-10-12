Next Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,967. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

