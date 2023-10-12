Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Channing Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 13.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,540 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 263,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

