Mendota Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 344.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

