Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 368,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,683. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

