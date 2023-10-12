Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 258,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.