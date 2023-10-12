Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 49,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

