Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 1,411,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,847. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

