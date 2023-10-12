Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 46,843.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 627,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 301,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 580,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.