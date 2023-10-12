Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000.

DFAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 99,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,198. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

