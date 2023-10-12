Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. 16,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,432. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $78.53.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
