Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

