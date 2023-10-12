Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

