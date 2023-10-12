Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

