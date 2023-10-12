Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 767,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,995. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

