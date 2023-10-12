The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,402. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

