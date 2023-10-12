Core Alternative Capital Purchases 1,046 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

3M stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 616,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,604. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

