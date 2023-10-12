Core Alternative Capital Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 526,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

