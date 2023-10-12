Core Alternative Capital Sells 6,879 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 446,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,836. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

