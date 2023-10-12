2,196 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Purchased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

JPSE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 15,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.