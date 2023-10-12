Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 1,496 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 102,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

