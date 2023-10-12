Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 3.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.31. 589,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

