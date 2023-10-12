Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $333,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

GPN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

