WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.02 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.81. 24,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,255. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

