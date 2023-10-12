Core Alternative Capital Acquires 1,123 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $125.57. 187,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

