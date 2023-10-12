Core Alternative Capital Purchases 4,359 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 369,703 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 206,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

