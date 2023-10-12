Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,760. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $302.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.