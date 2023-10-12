Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,065,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.57. 165,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,988. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

