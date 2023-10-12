Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,921. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

