Core Alternative Capital Buys 243 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 916,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

