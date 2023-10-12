JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 11.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 573,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,887. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.16.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

