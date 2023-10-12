JLP Asset Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for 7.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EGP stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,497. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.47%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.